Kate Hudson thrills fans in glamorous bikini as she relives highlights from 2021 The star looked phenomenal!

Like many, Hollywood star Kate Hudson ended 2021 on a reflective note as she relived some of her highlights from the year before.

And one of the many moments she chose to revisit was her stunning holiday to Greece back in the summer, and she looked phenomenal in a tiny white string bikini top and blue bottoms as she hiked through the mountains with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The flirty couple shared a joke as Kate reached the top of the summit, as he teased: "Look at those buns," prompting the Music star to waddle before calling out: "Where are we?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson looks gorgeous in string bikini during hike

Kate also shared some other clips from the year, including her daughter Rani giving her a foot massage, her family enjoying some time at the beach, her mom Goldie Hawn and Rani howling like wolves and her son Ryder jokingly posing in the mirror.

In her caption, she jested: "Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. 'Where are we?! Where r we going?!' 2021 video dumpy doo."

Her fans were obsessed with the clips, but mostly the one of her in her sensational bikini. One enthused: "Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody…" with a flame emoji.

Kate looked flawless during her hike

A second wrote: "This is why I started working out again," while a third commented: "Is this the mama of 3? Love it!"

A fourth said: "Happy New Year - you are looking fabulous," and a fifth added: "Beautiful and love the family videos. Happy New Year."

The star spent Christmas with her family

The Almost Famous star is used to leaving her fans stunned with her jaw-dropping fashions, including a skintight one-piece that she donned on Christmas Eve.

In a post where she worked on a jigsaw, her outfit stole the show, with the star modelling a figure-hugging mint green bodysuit, boasting double strap detailing and a plunging neckline, in a clingy material.

The clothing highlighted her athletic figure to perfection – and fans were so distracted they almost didn't notice the beautiful snowy setting visible outside the window.

