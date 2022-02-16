Kylie Minogue rocks lacy backless outfit for glitzy night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kylie Minogue looked effortlessly glam for a glitzy night out in Melbourne on Tuesday, surprising fans with a special appearance.

The Australian star enjoyed a night at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, paying homage to her iconic role in the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The 53-year-old star rocked a pair of satin high-waisted trousers with an elegant lace-trimmed top. Layering with a sleek black jacket, the songstress looked incredible as she arrived at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue surprises in backless outfit at Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Kylie styled her signature blonde locks in a sophisticated up-do, adding delicate gold accessories and a sultry red manicure to complete her look.

"Thanks @regent_theatre @globalcreatures @nickwlord @c_l_w_73 and THE CAST & CREW of @moulinmusicalau for a fab night out!! (Plus confetti souvenir) and (you were ALL gorgeous!)," Kylie penned on her Instagram.

Kylie looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble

Another photo showed Kylie holding up a souvenir from the show, referencing her glamorous Green Fairy role. "Absinthe The Green Fairy [heart emoji] Awwwww!!! Great memories of working with the one and only @bazluhrmann."

Fans rushed to comment on Kylie's return to Aus, with one writing: "Love it. The Queen has returned to Melbourne!"

"What a fabulous show! Welcome home darling, we have missed you," penned a second fan, while a third sweetly shared: "Love that the Green Fairy was there and has returned to us in Melbourne!!"

It's not the first time we've been dazzled with one of Kylie's effortless looks. Earlier this year, the Spinning Around singer posed up a storm in a daring green outfit.

Kylie teamed her turquoise satin blouse with an oversized tulle skirt, looking like a goddess in the exaggerated ensemble as she relaxed on a luxurious bed.

The star has returned to Australia

Kylie's return to Australia comes after 30 years of living in the UK, The Mirror reports. But instead of moving back to her idyllic cottage in Melbourne that she has owned since 1990, the pop princess will be looking for somewhere else to live as she sold it in February 2021.

The Daily Mail has reported that the twee property sold for $1.7m, making the singer a hefty profit after she bought it for just $185,000.

