Kylie Minogue looks like an actual goddess in her flowing beach dress

Kylie Minogue has wowed her fans with another stunning snap, this time from the beach as she referenced her 2014 song Into The Blue.

The beautiful photo sees Kylie staring intently at the camera in a floaty yellow dress with effortless flowing curls in her hair. "Into the blue... in yellow!" she joked in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, the post got plenty of reaction from fans, as well as the singer's star friends. Actress Suranne Jones simply posted a heart emoji, while Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears wrote: "What an amazing photo. Reminds me of our Jane Fonda pics."

A further fan added: "Aphrodite herself," while another added: "Goddess coming from the sea foam!"

Kylie regularly keeps her followers updated on Instagram, and recently shared yet another throwback photo from the 80s on the platform.

Gazing into the camera, Kylie's iconic retro curls were styled effortlessly as she twirled a piece of hair around her finger.

Simply captioning the Instagram photo: "TBT" with a butterfly emoji and tagging photographer Grant Matthews, her fans were quick to react to the beautiful snapshot.



And though she often shares updates on social media, Kylie is pretty private about her personal life - but she did make a sweet reference to her boyfriend Paul Solomons recently.

Posing for another photo, the singer revealed that she was wearing her partner's shirt, writing: "Sun [hat] – Check, BF's [shirt] – Check, Denim mini you made yourself from an old pair of jeans over ten years ago and will never part with? - CHECK!"

In February, Kylie denied that she is engaged to her boyfriend, after Billie Piper accidentally called Paul Kylie's "fiancé" in an interview with ELLE.

Paul is the creative director of British GQ, though he is set to step down from his title in September after announcing his exit on social media.