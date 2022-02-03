Kylie Minogue dazzles in sparkly crop and top and hotpants The Especially For You singer was celebrating an important milestone

Kylie Minogue has always looked flawless since she broke onto the scene over 40 years ago, and the singer proved that with a stunning throwback.

The Better the Devil You Know songstress was marking an important milestone, as she celebrated the 32nd anniversary of her Enjoy Yourself tour, which launched in 1990 when she would've been around 22. As with all of her tours, the superstar brought some show-stopping outfits with her, and one of the ones that really caught our attention was a sparkly crop top, silver pair of hotpants and headband.

The outfit perfectly highlighted her beauty, with the top allowing her to bare her toned abs.

In a post consisting of four slides, Kylie highlighted her killer outfit on the second and third slides, and we loved the design of her white top that featured several bobbles coming off it, while her hotpants had a daring slit at the bottom.

She seemed to be a fan of her bottoms, as she wore a similar pair in another snap she shared, this time a sequined pair that perfectly went with her sparkling maroon top.

The other look she shared from her tour was just as breathtaking, as she donned a black leather coat, pairing it with black trousers and a top. She topped it off with a black beret in one photo and a red one in the other.

Kylie took a step back in time

We were stunned to learn that the photos came from 1990, as the 53-year-old still looks as good now as she did back then!

In her caption, she wrote: "32 years ago today we kicked off the ENJOY YOURSELF tour."

Her fans were stunned by the photos, and many flooded the comments with plenty of compliments for the star and memories of having seen her perform live.

"Wow," said one, adding a heart emoji, while a second posted: "The sequin number is everything!!"

Her fans recalled some of their best memories from her tour

A third recalled: "Happy birthday 32nd birthday Enjoy Yourself tour, I saw this tour in Manchester absolutely brilliant."

A fourth had a hilarious memory, as they commented: "Brisbane 2nd row… Michael Hutchence snuck up the front for a dance," while a fifth added: "My first Kylie show in Melbourne 1990. It was the best night of my life as a 12 year old!

"Thanks for the memories and your music that has been the soundtrack to my life @kylieminogue."

