Kylie Minogue commands attention in show-stopping outfit The I Should Be So Lucky singer has an exciting upcoming role

Kylie Minogue can act, sing and now she's turning her attention to judging as she revealed she would be joining Heidi Klum for the upcoming series of Germany's Next Top Model.

The Better the Devil You Know songstress will only be appearing in a guest capacity rather than a full-time role, but consider us seriously excited. And another thing getting us all giddy was the jaw-dropping look that the Australian popstar strolled out in. Proving she continued to be a fashion superstar, she looked simply stunning in a white ruffled sleeveless top and a turquoise skirt that hugged her figure flawlessly.

Both items of clothing highlighted the 53-year-old's beauty, while the skirt also showed off her fabulously toned legs and sparkly heels.

In her caption, she enthused: "Germany!!! I'm joining the gorgeous @heidiklum on the launch of the brand new season of @germanysnexttopmodel, Thursday at 20.15 CET. See you THEN! #GNTM2022."

Fans went wild over the gorgeous look, as one wrote: "Beautiful Glam Girl," and a second quickly added: "You look gorgeous (as usual)."

And others shared her excitement for her new role, as one commented: "Yeah! Looking forward seeing you on TV!!" and another posted: "Omg!!! Gonna watch this."

We can't wait to see Kylie on the next series!

Kylie has had plenty of work as TV judge, having appeared on The X Factor, Project Runway: All Stars, Styled to Rock and The Voice.

And she definitely has a lot of experience with wowing fans with a series of jaw-dropping looks, and she proved that once again last month.

The singer always has the best looks

The Spinning Around hitmaker left her fans speechless when she modelled a stunning tulle dress that took up the entire lower half of her body.

She rocked the stylish ensemble with her blue top having several large strands and she showed off the outfit in its full glory in one of the snaps that saw her relaxed on a luxurious bed.

Kylie didn't write much for her caption, only posting an orange heart emoji, and fans also didn't post a lot, with many only commenting with heart and flame emojis.

