Pregnant Vogue Williams displays blooming baby bump in gorgeous bodycon dress

Pregnancy isn't stopping Vogue Williams from looking fabulous on a daily basis, and her latest outfit proved the Irish model has an impeccable sense of style.

SEE: Pregnant Vogue Williams turns heads in statement 'Kermit' coat

Vogue, who is expecting her third child with husband Spencer Williams, took to Instagram on Monday to share her latest look - and we're seriously obsessed with how radiant she looks. The pregnant star rocked a chic bodycon knit dress, complete with classic roll neck, long sleeves and ribbed detailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off her growing baby bump in stylish bodycon dress

Adding a touch of glamour to her daywear, Vogue added a gorgeous white leather crossbody bag, coordinating with her slick white cowboy boots.

The Heart Breakfast presenter styled her long blonde hair in a relaxed down style, adding a glossy lip and rosy blush to finish her look. Simply stunning!

Vogue's growing bump was highlighted by her gorgeous dress

"Out I go! This dress I got ages ago, it's from a really cool brand, I love it," Vogue told fans. "Oof! A bit bigger in it now though," the star revealed as she showed off her growing baby bump.

It's not the first time we've been stunned by Vogue's enviable wardrobe. On Sunday, the mother-of-two donned a seriously statement tea dress from Dream Sister Jane, showing it off to her 939k Instagram followers.

READ: Pregnant Vogue Williams models stunning striped swimsuit in new video

DISCOVER: Pregnant Vogue Williams is glowing in elegant suit and skirt combo

"Finally getting to wear this dress of dreams! Now it's a little bit short because my bump keeps pushing it out but how stunning is this? Look at all the details," Vogue told fans.

Complete with puffed sleeves, a neat collar, thigh-skimming length and jaw-dropping blue embroidered flowers, Vogue looked like she was ready to hit a red carpet.

The star rocked a stylish, statement mini dress on Sunday evening

It's not long to go now for Vogue and Spencer before their baby boy arrives. The couple already shares two children: daughter Gigi, two, and son Theodore, three.

In October, the couple exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they were expecting their third child, who is due in the spring. "It'll be the more the merrier," said Vogue.

"Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

The Irish-born TV and radio presenter went on: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.