Vogue Williams' stunning pastel dress has the sweetest nod to daughter Gigi

If anyone knows how to rock an autumnal wardrobe, it's Vogue Williams. The stunning Irish model arrived at the Heart Radio studios on Sunday morning in a vibrant pink dress – and we're loving the pop of colour on this chilly October weekend.

Proving the change of season doesn't have to mean saying goodbye to summer colours, Vogue sported a perfectly paired pastel ensemble for her latest presenting stint.

Rocking a dramatic open collar and statement long sleeves, Vogue's chic dress was a number from one of her favourite brands, Olivia Rubin.

Her flirty frock featured a deep V neckline and soft knit material that cascaded down to her mid-calves – the perfect length for colder days.

Vogue looked incredible in the pastel pink ensemble

Pairing her pretty-in-pink look with a pair of fabulous pointed-toe heels from Public Desire and a mini lilac handbag from Aspinal of London, the 36-year-old is giving us major return-to-office chic.

The star wore her long blonde locks tied into a sleek bun, accessorizing with lots of gold jewellery – the perfect pairing for pastel pink.

Lottie Bag, £495, Aspinal of London

SHOP SIMILAR: Pink Heeled Boots, £44.99, Public Desire

The mother-of-two paid an adorable tribute to her daughter with her latest outfit choice, too. Aptly named the 'Gigi' dress, Olivia Rubin's elegant knit dress shares the same name as Vogue's daughter, who she shares with husband Spencer Matthews.

Vogue's exact dress is currently only available to pre-order directly from the website, but if you're looking to recreate her look this season, Olivia Rubin has plenty of gorgeous dresses in their collection in the same signature pink.

Olivia Rubin pink dress, £250, Harvey Nichols

It's not the first time this week Vogue has thrilled fans with her enviable wardrobe. The star wowed us on Wednesday when she wore a beautiful blush pink mini dress from Style Odyssey to attend the Smirnoff Taste Exchange event in London.

The flirty number, which featured puff sleeves, side hip pockets, a cut-out waist and a full skirt looked incredible on her gym-honed figure.

Vogue styled the dress with a baby blue Aspinal of London bag and clear heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera. Simply stunning!

