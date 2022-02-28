Kate Hudson wows in eye-catching yoga outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wearing a bright pink workout outfit is a statement – but Kate Hudson isn't afraid of causing a stir. The Hollywood actress looked incredible in candy pink as she attended a yoga event on a beach in Miami, giving us some serious athleisurewear envy.

The 42-year-old stepped out in a pink sports bra and matching leggings from her athleisure brand Fablectics in images obtained by the MailOnline, layering the look with a simple grey knit zip jacket and white Balenciaga sliders. A black leather bumbag rested on her hips and she shielded her eyes from the sun with some baby pink cat-eyes sunglasses.

The star scraped her blonde hair back into a practical ponytail and accessorised with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. Kate addressed an excited crowd on the beach, flashing her pale yellow manicured nails as she spoke about the fitness event. The actress' pink concoction highlighted her sun-kissed beach glow and toned physique.

Want to follow in Kate's fitness fashion footsteps? Adidas is selling the perfect dupe of Kate's colourful leggings in a similar eye-popping pink hue. Make an impact in the gym and feel fantastic in the item, which can be paired with white sneakers for the ultimate workout look.

Pink Sculpt Leggings, £27.75/$43.65, Adidas

Featuring elasticated waist, high rise fit and figure-hugging shape, these leggings will help you smash your workout in style. Side pockets offer extra functionality for runs, walks or hikes, while the shocking pink stretchy fabric will enable you to stand out from the crowd.

If you're not brave enough to step out in hot pink, how about a muted shade? We love this pair of leggings from Fabletics and as Kate's original pair aren't available, these are the perfect option.

Rose Gym Leggings, £59/ $64.95, Fabletics

Kate has been amping up the glamour for her Miami trip. The star shared some snaps with her 14.7 million Instagram followers of a divine midi dress with cut-out bust detailing and strappy halter neck. The dress, from Columbian brand Johanna Ortiz, featured lavender and cinnamon floral print, fusing tropical romance with occasionwear elegance.

The actress wore her blonde hair down in beachy waves and paired the look with some sienna high heels, crafting a truly enchanting look.

