Kate Hudson’s new Mom and Me Fabletics collection is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics empire keeps growing - and her latest collection is one of her cutest yet.

The mom-of-three’s athleisure brand just launched its new Mom and Me collection - the brand's second collection of matching sets for mothers and their kids. This collection features four adorable matching sets of styles, including the pastel camo Resser set, which Kate recently wore in a post on Instagram.

Kate rocked the Fabletics Ressler set from the collection

In the mirror selfie, Kate shows off the look in a luxe bathroom. The Resser set comes complete with cropped leggings and a coordinating cropped tank top.

We loved it - and tracked it down the adult size and mini look on Fabletics. The drop is the perfect timing for Mother's Day in the U.S. (May 9th) and you can buy the pieces as separates or grab the whole outfit.

Ressler Crop Tank , $19.97, Fabletics

Mini Ressler Crop Tank, $14.97, Fabletics

High-Waisted Motion365 7/8 Leggings, $54.95, Fabletics

Mini High-Waisted Motion365 7/8, $17.47, Fabletics

The collection is great for spring with its pastel hues, and it also includes the pastel tie-dye Jolie Short Sleeved-boyfriend tee paired with matching Oasis high-waist pocketed shorts in adult sizes and identical mini tee and shorts combo sizes for girls.

The light grey Sterling Pullover hoodie and Sterling sweatpants set topped with ‘I am inspired’ also comes in mini sizes, and is a key transitional set to have on hand for cooler spring mornings and nights, and even the occasional chilly summer night at the beach.

The Mom and Me collection is just one of a few collections that Fabletics dropped or will launch this month. Kate put several of the designs on display when she modeled athleisure looks from each one in a series of Instagram photos.

Kate showed off several athleisure looks from Fabletics' new spring drops

“April was [fire emoji]. Which slide is your April vibe?! Big thanks to all the collections and again our killer design team. Love you guys! @fabletics @fableticseu @fableticsmen #fableticscofounder #fableticsfriday”, Kate captioned the snaps.

The mom-of-three also shared the sweetest photos of herself rocking another look from the spring collection as she danced around her home gym in a Fabletics crop top and matching leggings while her daughter Rani, 2, twirled around the room.

Kate looked incredible in another Fabletics spring look

The mini fashionista was sporting heart-top leggings and a playful animal face mask.

We have a feeling the Rani will be wearing one of the mini Fabletics sets soon.

