Miranda Lambert reveals painful heartbreak over loss of 'family member' and bandmate The country singer toured with Scotty Wray since she was 17

Our thoughts are with Miranda Lambert, who revealed Scotty Wray, her longtime guitarist and brother of 90s country hitmaker Collin Raye sadly passed away on 18 February 2022.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's heartfelt revelation about relationship with ex-husband Blake Shelton

The country singer, 38, had been performing alongside Scotty since she was just 17-years-old. The guitarist had been battling heart issues for several years, which eventually forced him to retire from touring on the road. In addition to his role in Miranda’s band, Scotty was also a talented songwriter who collaborated on several songs on his brother's 2020 album, including "Scars," an emotional song that was recorded as a duet by Collin and Miranda.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert's love story is like something from a movie

Taking to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos through the years, Miranda captioned her post: "Heavy heart post. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, bandmates and road family members, Scotty Wray."

"We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17," Miranda continued. "That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together."

Miranda and Scotty shared matching arrow tattoos

"He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years. He was the one I could count on. Always."

SEE: Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin's idyllic private life away from the spotlight

MORE: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and well wishes following heartfelt message

Miranda's heartfelt statement addressed Scotty as a member of her "family", before writing: "Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin angel. Rest easy my love."

Scotty toured with Miranda from the very start of her music career

Fans and friends rushed to support the star, flooding the comments section of her post with supportive messages. "Thinking of you and will always smile when I think of him," wrote a friend, while another penned: "So sorry Miranda. The call we never want to get."

"So sorry, Miranda," a third friend wrote. "I always loved Scotty and felt looked after whenever he was around. hellacious player and one of the best laughs I’ve ever heard."

Read more HELLO! US stories here