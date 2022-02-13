Miranda Lambert's heartfelt revelation about relationship with ex-husband Blake Shelton The country stars were married between 2011 and 2015

Miranda Lambert had a high-profile marriage to fellow country star Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015, and fans were invested in it from the start.

And while like all separations, their split was a difficult time for the pair, Miranda has nothing but fond memories of her ex these days.

In May 2021, the award-winning singer reflected on the "special moment" they shared while co-writing his 2011 song, Over You.

She told Apple Music's Essentials Radio: "My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother, and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them.

"Dudes don't open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all. And I was like, 'Have you ever written about it?'"

When Blake said he hadn't, Miranda suggested that they pen a song. "I would never try to write your story because I didn't live it, but maybe I could help because I'm an outside perspective, but I feel your pain talking to me right now," she remembered.

Miranda Lambert was married to Blake Shelton for four years

Over You was then born, inspired by the loss of Blake's older brother Richie in a car accident in 1990. The song went on to win Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

"It was a really special moment and I'm so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together," she said.

The former couple announced their split in 2015 after four years of marriage and nine years of dating.

The country star recalled a fond memory with Blake during their marriage

At the time, the couple announced a statement following their split, which read: "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.

"We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Since their split, both Miranda and Blake have gone on to re-marry. Miranda tied the knot to husband Brendan McLoughlin in a secret ceremony in 2019, and Blake married Gwen Stefani in 2021.

