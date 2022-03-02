Kacey Musgraves had fans screaming from the rooftops when she pulled out another show-stopping stage outfit during a stop on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour.

The country music singer looked unreal in a head-to-toe red faux leather outfit that hugged her curves during a performance in Nashville, TN, last month. Kacey wowed fans in a low-cut, bodycon top that featured corset-style tie detailing under the bust with diamante studs and an exposed zipper down the center.

Kacey teamed the I.Am.Gia vest with the matching pair of figure-hugging pants that had a faux belt with diamante stud detailing and a criss-cross tie around the waist. The eye-catching pair also flared out from the knee.

Letting the outfit speak for itself, Kacey kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with small stud earrings and wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves.

Sharing several BTS photos on Instagram, Kacey's fans went wild over her look. "This outfit is FIRE!" replied one. A second said: "Gurl, you are more and more gorgeous," and a third added: "You look out of this world!"

Kacey floored fans in her red faux leather outfit

Kacey kicked off her first tour in two years in January in St. Paul, Minnesota, performing several songs from her latest album, Star-Crossed, which she penned after her public divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

The 33-year-old and Ruston tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017 after a year of dating. In July 2020, the pair announced their split.

In February 2021, she spoke publicly about their break-up and admitted that it was "nothing more than two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work".

Kacey's ensemble featured corset-style lace detailing

Seven months later, Kacey opened up about the "depression and loneliness" she struggled with following her divorce.

"You're shocked at the situation at first when you experience trauma or a massive life change, you're angry, you go through bargaining stages; depression, loneliness, but also excitement and hope for the future," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in September.

Kacey has since found love again with writer Cole Schafer, who she was spotted hugging and holding hands with in New York City in June 2021. She confirmed their romance two months later during a New York Times profile.

