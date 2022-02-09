Kacey Musgraves looks flawless in figure-hugging mini dress and thigh-high boots The country singer is back on tour

Kacey Musgraves floored fans with another incredible stage outfit during her recent Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The country superstar looked flawless rocking a skimpy electric blue, strapless, velvet mini dress that hugged her curves. She teamed her dress with matching thigh-boots that showed off a hint of her toned legs.

Kacey let her bold outfit do all the talking as she kept her accessories to a minimum with just a simple pair of earrings, and wore her brunette locks in tumbling waves.

So far, the singer has blown fans away with her daring stage outfits, which have included a figure-hugging latex jumpsuit and a crystal-embellished crop top and high-waisted pink pants.

Kacey kicked off her first tour in two years last month in St. Paul, Minnesota, performing several songs from her latest album, Star-Crossed, which she penned after her public divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly.

Kacey looked gorgeous in her mini dress

The 33-year-old and Ruston tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017 after a year of dating. In July 2020, the pair announced their split. In February 2021, she spoke publicly about their split and admitted that it was "nothing more than two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work".

Seven months later, Kacey opened up about the "depression and loneliness" she struggled with following her divorce.

Kacey has been wowing fans with her stage outfits

"You're shocked at the situation at first when you experience trauma or a massive life change, you're angry, you go through bargaining stages; depression, loneliness, but also excitement and hope for the future," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in September.

Kacey has since found love again with writer Cole Schafer, who she was spotted hugging and holding hands with in New York City in June 2021. She confirmed their romance two months later during a New York Times profile.

