LeAnn Rimes looks phenomenal in leg-baring dress that sparks reaction

LeAnn Rimes is no stranger to wowing her followers with her incredible outfits – but her latest one might just be her best yet.

The country singer looked flawless in behind-the-scenes footage from a throwback photoshoot that showcased her incredibly sculpted figure. LeAnn shared a montage of clips from various shoots, but it was one of her modeling a daring dress that really caught our eye.

LeAnn posed barefoot in a black frock that featured a sizeable cut-out across her trim waist and toned abs, and a dangerously high thigh-split that highlighted her long, lean legs.

Other clips - taken by photographers Phil Chester and Sara Byrne - showed the 39-year-old posing on a rocking horse while wearing a semi-sheer black dress that had a plunging neckline down to her navel. There was also a sweet shot of her cuddling up to her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Fans went wild over her appearance, with one responding to the post: "YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL, INTELLIGENT, LOVING, GORGEOUS, could go on and on, even sexy without shoes. LOVE YOU, my amazing woman, don't ever change."

A second said: "Why do you have to be so pretty, LeAnn?" A third added: "Well damn. You're so amazingly beautiful @leannrimes." Others echoed the sentiment, telling LeAnn how "stunning" and "gorgeous" she is.

It's not surprising that LeAnn is in great shape considering she is very "serious" about exercise and works out four days a week, even when she's touring.

"I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room," she previously told Us Weekly.

"I'm serious about my exercise," she added. "I don’t just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you’ve got to put in the effort!"

When it comes to her diet, LeAnn is all about balance. "Sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese," she told Women's Health.

