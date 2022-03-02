Helen Flanagan's £15 Primark outfit is going to sell out fast - just wait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love seeing what the stunning Helen Flangan is going to be wearing next! The former Coronation Street star has a real mix of clothes in her wardrobe, from coveted high street styles to designer pieces.

On Monday evening, the gorgeous star was cuddled up at home with her adorable children and shared a snap of herself wearing a really pretty knitted jumper that was embossed with floral detail.

The design came from Primark and has a pricetag of £15. We are so surprised - how expensive does it look? It is part of the brand's current collection and is in store now. Why not treat yourself?

Helen works with the cult store and just last week modelling an outfit entirely from the brand. The blonde beauty rocked a floral blouse with a blazer, and a pair of skinny jeans finished the outfit off.

Helen looked amazing in her pretty Primark jumper

But one of the most striking parts of what she wore was actually her shoes, which were incredibly eye-catching with their bright blue hue. The star was incredibly proud the look, writing: "Full look @primark #iworkwithprimark."

Helen loves the high street, and recently told HELLO!: "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast."

It's always nice to see Helen dressed down with zero makeup. As a busy mum, she often leaves the house bare-faced. The actress previously told HELLO: "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment. When I do go out though I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

