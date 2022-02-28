Serena Williams dons statement-making feathered black dress for family outing

Serena Williams knows how to turn a glamorous look when she's taking on the town and did so once again with a show-stopper of an outfit.

The tennis superstar took to social media to share glimpses from her elegant night out with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia for a Gucci event.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills

She wore a figure-hugging black Gucci dress that showed off her hourglass shape and featured a feathered trim on the sleeves and had a matching feathered sleeveless coat.

Serena completed the look with lacy socks and high heels and styled her hair in delicate waves as it fell below her bust and made her look all the more extravagant.

Her husband Alexis stood beside her in a smart black suit while Olympia commanded attention in a snapshot of her own in a pink frock with white trims and a plaid coat.

Serena donned a feathered black dress for a night with Alexis and Olympia

Fans immediately took to the comments section to rave over the sensational family photographs, with many dropping flame emojis and deeming Serena and Alexis a "power couple."

One fan commented: "Loving your edgier style Serena," with a second writing: "You are so beautiful and powerful Serena," and another added: "Nice You both look GOOD."

The sports icon and fashion entrepreneur recently announced the launch of a new collection from S by Serena with a sensational photo that showed off the chic yet timelessly stylish pieces from her line.

Standing alongside four gorgeous models of different shapes and sizes, all of whom are rocking figure-flaunting dresses of varying lengths, Serena commanded attention in her LBD that showcased her long, toned legs.

The tennis star launched her latest collection earlier this week

Captioning the powerful photo, she penned: "New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now."



