Serena Williams looks phenomenal in curve-flaunting mini dress The tennis star has her own clothing line

Serena Williams announced the launch of her new clothing collection with a sensational photo that highlighted her incredible curves.

MORE: Serena Williams looks phenomenal in animal print swimsuit in vacation throwback

The tennis star revealed on Tuesday that her fashion label, S by Serena, has dropped a collection of dresses "inspired by strong women" – and they’re available to buy now! In the image, Serena looks unreal posing in a black mini dress that features a cut-out across her chest and one long sleeve.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams showcases derriere in jaw-dropping underwater video

Standing alongside four gorgeous models of different shapes and sizes, all of whom are rocking figure-flaunting dresses of varying lengths, Serena commanded attention in her LBD that showcased her long, toned legs.

Captioning the powerful photo, she penned: "New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now."

MORE: Serena Williams wows in bold workout gear - but her daughter steals the show

MORE: Serena Williams shares peek at secret room inside family home

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "When everybody is included, EVERYBODY wins!!!!" A second said: "Wow this looks so good! On my way to the site to shop 'til my fingers can't move anymore."

Serena looked unreal in her own designed mini dress

A third added: "Gorgeous looking ladies and outfits," and a fourth wrote: "LOVE this picture! Powerful, beautiful women."

Teasing the collection on Sunday, Serena shared a snap of herself wearing a brown mini dress that featured ruching details on the skirt as she bent low in her stilettos while playing with her hair, which was styled in loose waves.

Serena designed dresses 'inspired by strong women'

Fans immediately left comments like: "That look is giving me soft and feminine," and: "What a lovely and beautiful lady you are." Another said: "Drop it like it's HOT," and many simply inundated the comments section with flame, heart, and crown emojis.

Her news comes after she delighted fans by posing on the most recent cover of Harper's Bazaar alongside her sister, Venus, with both women looking gorgeous in black bathing suits and Cartier jewelry.

Serena shared a social media post featuring the cover, beautifully writing with it: "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.