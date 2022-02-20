Serena Williams dons sensational brown mini-dress as she revels in good news The tennis star is also a fashion entrepreneur

Serena Williams has firmly established herself as one of the entertainment industry's most stylish celebrities, and that's even without considering her career as a fashion entrepreneur.

The sports star proved just that with a new social media post on the page of her own clothing line, S by Serena, where she posed up a storm in a flattering ensemble.

She wore a brown mini-dress that featured ruching details on the skirt as she bent low in her stilettos while playing with her hair, which was styled in loose waves.

Serena looked as fashionable as could be as she relished in the good news that her company's new collection would be launching soon, writing: "NEW COLLECTION AVAILABLE 2/22."

Fans immediately left comments like: "That look is giving me soft and feminine," and: "What a lovely and beautiful lady you are," and also: "Drop it like it's HOT," with many simply inundating the comments section with flame, heart, and crown emojis.

Serena showed off her enviable figure in a brown mini-dress

The tennis icon has a lot going on for her, apart from helming S by Serena and spending more time with her family, including husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia.

She's also been on the receiving end of acclaim and awards recognition for King Richard, the movie based on the life of her and sister Venus through the perspective of their father.

The Will Smith-starrer has already racked up multiple Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, and the two sisters even appeared on the most recent cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Serena shared a social media post featuring the cover, beautifully writing with it: "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

The two tennis superstars appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar

For the cover they appeared in coordinating braided hair and Cartier jewelry, both in black bathing suits creating stunning parallel images. Venus looked goddess-like standing with her arm on her hip, as her sister gently rested her head on her shoulder.

