Victoria Beckham wows in the most daring colour clash outfit How amazing did the Spice Girls star look?

Victoria Beckham, 47, has been very busy this Paris Fashion Week, but she still had time to curate an unexpected and very colourful ensemble for herself.

The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer Victoria is known for wearing clothes and accessories from her own eponymous fashion line which features clingy, bodycon styles and sharp tailoring in monochromatic tones. But she has been incorporating more colour into her designs of late - and this layered outfit could be the most vibrant colour clash that we have ever seen from Victoria.

Victoria's ochre-coloured cords from her own fashion line were practical and unassuming, but it was the slinky, brighter than parma violet-purple blouse that Victoria tucked into the seventies style high-waisted flared trousers that caught the eye!

Continuing with the colour clash theme, Victoria draped a double-breasted tweed blazer elegantly over her shoulders which ensured that the gorgeous blue, white and brown pattern was on full display.

Victoria wowed at Paris Fashion Week in the brightest look

Victoria completed the look with impeccably neat and neutral accessories: a clutch bag and a belt in burgundy-brown with gold accents which paired perfectly with her mid-length chestnut brown waves and trademark dark sunglasses.

Fashion fans know that this is look is a world away from the dazzling white dress that Victoria wore at the 50th birthday ball for British Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful ahead of his wedding to partner Alec Maxwell at the Longleat estate in Wiltshire last month.

The Spice Girls star looked amazing

With fashion evolving and a new season approaching, we suspect that Victoria's latest fashion line will have some colourful surprises in store.

Victoria recently reflected on her style evolution over the course of her 26 years in the spotlight. She told Harper's Bazaar: "I wouldn't call it a reinvention. I'd say it's been an evolution."

