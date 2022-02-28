Victoria Beckham looks so chic in strapless dress for unseen night out with David The Beckhams enjoyed a night of celebrations in Miami

Victoria Beckham, 47, is currently in Miami supporting her husband David, 46 as Inter Miami CF kick off their 2022 season - but that didn't stop the couple from stealing away for a secret night of celebration together.

Photographs posted to makeup mogul Zanna Rassi's Instagram account show the former Spice Girls star and her husband cosying up for a photo together in a Florida restaurant. The iconic couple joined Zanna for her birthday celebrations - and Victoria looked sizzling in a chic strapless black ensemble.

Looking glamorous as ever, VB donned a slinky strapless number revealing her décolletage. The mother-of-four smouldered as she rested her head against Zanna and wrapped her arms around her husband.

David looked cool and casual in a white T-shirt, opting for a glass of red wine with his meal.

Victoria looked incredible for her evening out with David and friends

We expect Victoria was wearing her favourite Satin Kajal Cocoa Liner from her own beauty line - a product she previously said was her "staple" makeup item. She paired her smokey eye look with a gorgeous bronze lip colour.

The star styled her elegant long bob into loose waves, revealing vampy blonde balayage beneath her brunette tresses - simply stunning!

"The NEVER-ENDING birthday. Thank you my wonderful friends," Zanna wrote on her Instagram, going on to tag Victoria and her husband David.

David and Victoria, who are parents to Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, ten, married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship.

David and Victoria are one of the most iconic A-lister couples

Not one to keep things understated, Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David.

She later changed into a vibrant purple one-shoulder dress with floral applique at her reception, while David wore a matching suit.

Now, thoughts have turned to how their eldest son Brooklyn, who acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer, will celebrate his own upcoming wedding with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

