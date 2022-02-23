Victoria Beckham wears stunning white 'bridal' dress to Edward Enninful's prewedding bash

Victoria Beckham is among a long list of celebrities from around the world that have gathered at the Longleat estate in Wiltshire to celebrate Edward Enninful's wedding to partner Alec Maxwell.

The couple is due to marry this week in front of 300 A-list guests but on Tuesday night, Edward began the celebrations by throwing a party to mark his 50th birthday – and Victoria dressed to the nines.

In a photo posted by Anders Christian Madsen, a fashion critic at British Vogue, the mother-of-four can be seen posing in a stunning white dress – which could have easily passed as a bridal gown.

"Off to @edward_enninful’s birthday ball with my two dates, because prom dreams come true. Thank you @davidbeckham and @joeledgerton for letting me stand-in," Anders wrote, also posing alongside Vogue Australia fashion editor Christine Centenera.

Victoria Beckham looked gorgeous in a white gown

Many of Edward and Alec's guests arrived on Tuesday, including designer Marc Jacobs, Poppy Delevingne and Italian model Bianca Brandolini.

Stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss, Donatella Versace and Bella Hadid are also expected to attend and will be no doubt treated to a tour around Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath's home.

Poppy and Bianca shared a picture on the way to Edward's party

On Tuesday, guests arriving were treated to a tour of Longleat, such as socialite Richie Akiva, who shared a video to his Instagram story showing his arrival at the estate and a tour headed by Emma herself, followed by afternoon tea.

Earlier in the week, Edward enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner in London. In the photo posted to his Instagram, the groom-to-be posed at a table alongside Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, Burberry Vice President Rebecca Martinez and Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci and stylist Zoe Bedeaux.