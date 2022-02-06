Holly Willoughby stuns in dramatic black gown on Dancing on Ice The presenter never fails to impress

When it comes to personal style, Holly Willoughby is the ultimate inspiration. The Dancing on Ice host graced our screens looking incredible for this week's show and as usual, we're obsessed.

READ: Holly Willoughby looks pretty in pink in fairytale dress

The 40-year-old ITV presenter wowed audiences with her outfit on this week's episode of the show, and it's no wonder. The star looked simply stunning in a floor-length black dress with long sleeves and ruffled shoulders from British brand Safiyaa.

Holly teamed the dress with an elegant necklace and delicate earrings from Boodles and wore her hair pulled back in a loose chignon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Holly Willoughby's best ever Dancing on Ice looks

Holly's makeup was kept simple, with a red lip adding to the simple yet bold statement of her gorgeous look. The star posted a snap of her dazzling outfit to Instagram before the show, alongside the caption: "Tonight is dance week on @dancingonice."

SEE: Dancing on Ice stars' children: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Rachel Stevens and more

MORE: Holly Willoughby opens up about suffering from hair loss after pregnancy

She went on: "@schofe is isolating at home and we miss him tons but the rather wonderful @stephenmulhern has come to play… see you on @itv at 6pm. #hwstyle... dress by @safiyaa_official necklace by @boodlesjewellery earring by @w.salamoon shoes by @ginashoesofficial."

Holly's style is always impeccable

Fans understandably loved the look and rushed to the comments section to tell the presenter how fabulous it was. Their comments included: "Gorgeous as usual," "Stunning Holly love this dress so much," and: "OMGGG SO PRETTY."

Last week Holly wowed audiences in yet another great outfit, this one a charcoal sleeveless glitter-bomb gown by Marchesa. Featuring a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments, Holly really was the belle of the ball.

Holly wowed in Marchesa last weekend

The presenter looked glamorous as ever with a dark smokey eye to complement her stunning gown. Accessories by Boodles added a touch of refined simplicity to the glittering look.

Not only does Holly excel in the fashion sphere, but the star has now ventured into jewellery. Her wellness brand Wylde Moon recently collaborated with jewellery designer Kirstie Le Marque and the outcome did not disappoint.

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes return to show amid Phillip Schofield's absence

Wylde Moon was launched in September and is a lifestyle website full of curated content all about Holly's fashion, beauty and family inspirations. This new collection launch is all about the star's love for astrology and spirituality, fused with Le Marque's vintage jewellery aesthetic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.