Rochelle Humes wows in sleek ASOS mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From luxe statement pieces to high street must-haves, Rochelle Humes' wardrobe has it all. The This Morning host added another refined look to her enviable style inventory this week, wowing fans with a £16 ASOS little black dress.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

The star snapped some stunning mirror selfies alongside husband Marvin wearing the classic number. Featuring flattering square neck, spaghetti straps and split hem, the dress merged timeless sophistication with party-ready pizzaz. Cut from a sumptuous satin, the item made for the perfect glossy date night look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes' workout with husband Marvin

Rochelle styled the look with an oversized white shirt, adding a casual touch to the outfit. The star brought the nineties back with a pair of black Prada foam rubber sandals that resembled old-school favourite jelly shoes and we can't wait to get our hands on a pair.

The former The Saturdays singer accessorised with a white leather woven Bottega Veneta handbag, adding another luxury spin on the look. Gold jewelry including a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, 'M' initial necklace, gold bangles and chunky drop earrings elevated the outfit. Rochelle wore her curled hair up in a high bun, letting her natural dark ringlets shape her striking face.

Rochelle and Marvin both looked incredible

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks ultra luxe in must-see blazer dress

The star took to Instagram to share sweet snaps, captioning the post: "Him, always..." with a heart emoji. Fans and followers adored the sultry look. One commented: "Love your outfit!" while another penned: "Stunning." A third agreed, adding: "You look incredible."

Rochelle rocked the classic LBD

Do you also love Rochelle's date night look? Lucky for you, we've found Rochelle's exact dress which is still available on ASOS – but hurry as it's selling out fast! Style the cami dress with a pair of barely-there heels and a clutch bag for the ultimate girl's night out look.

Satin Mini Dress, £15.99, ASOS

For a more day-to-day aesthetic, team the dress with some white sneakers and oversized shirt to emulate Rochelle's layered look. For only £16, this dress is an ideal seasonless staple for your year-round wardrobe.

SEE: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

Rochelle recently treated fans to an array of dazzling luxury looks while on holiday with her family in Dubai. Our favourite? A pristine white short-sleeved blazer dress from designer label Off-White featuring a whimsical embroidered logo on the back, lapels and folded sleeve hems.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.