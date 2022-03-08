Helen Flanagan stuns in bodycon dress and thigh-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is never short of eye-catching looks. The 31-year-old wowed fans with an all-black outfit as she cuddled with her son Charlie - and just wait until you see her shoes.

The mother-of-three took to social media to share the classic look with fans and followers. Helen wore a sleek figure-hugging midi bodycon knit dress with long sleeves, pairing the look with some showstopping black thigh-high heeled leather boots from renowned shoe brand Steve Madden.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan reveals sneak peek into baby Charlie's room

The star wore her beach blonde hair down straight and opted for a camera-ready makeup look, consisting of defined brows, softly bronzed eyeshadow and a garnet pink lip. As she clutched her toddler, Helen flashed a sneak peek of a freshly done manicure, adding a touch of sass to the slinky outfit.

If you've been pining after a pair of perfectly heeled boots like Helen's, luckily for you, the incredible boots are available to buy via ASOS. Pair the sophisticated shoes with a mini dress for the ultimate date night look, or a pair of tailored black trousers and white shirt for an office-ready statement outfit.

Helen looked incredible in head-to-toe black

Featuring a side-zip fastening and pointed toe, these faux leather heeled boots will quite literally elevate any outfit you put together and will remain a go-to staple for your seasonless wardrobe.

Vava Stiletto Thigh High Boots, £150, Steve Madden

Helen posted a series of wholesome photos of her and her son to Instagram, alongside the caption: " When trying to get any fashion content with my nearly one-year-old," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans loved Helen's elegant look. "Still looking so perfect," penned one, while another agreed, saying: "You're gorgeous." A third added: "These boots!" with some fire emojis.

Charlie, aged one, looked adorable dressed in a Mickey Mouse two-piece tracksuit. Helen shares three children, including two daughters Delilah and Matilda, with football player Scott Sinclair. The couple got engaged in May 2018.

