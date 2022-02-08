We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Did you see Helen Flanagan's latest outfit? The beautiful mother-of-three looked incredible in her latest Instagram snap. Wearing leather trousers, a simple white T-shirt and a lovely black blazer, she looked so chic.

The star headed to the Dancing on Ice studios where she watched her on-screen mother Sally Dynevor perform with her eldest daughter Matilda. Cute!

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

Matilda looked like a fairy princess, rocking a fabulous tutu dress from the royals' favourite children's dress designer, Rachel Riley. Helen's makeup looked flawless, and it was applied by the talented Kayleigh Whiting.

Former Coronation Street star Helen played Sally's eldest daughter Rosie from 2000 until 2018, and the pair are known to have a very special bond. The 31-year-old loved watching Sally skate to The Foundations' Build Me Up Buttercup on the show. She wrote on Instagram: "Lovely little trip to @dancingonice with my big girl. Love when I get to have one to one. Love you @sallydynevor."

It's been a busy few days for Helen, she's been out and about with her children in tow and never fails to look totally glamorous. At the weekend, she dressed up in a fabulous outfit that actually came from Primark, despite the fact it looked really expensive.

Khaki Faux Leather Bum Sculpt Trousers, £42, River Island

The blonde beauty wore the pink and black check top and skirt combo, and a pair of super glam white heels, and they were from the bargain high street store, too. With her blonde hair slicked back and immaculate makeup highlighting her pretty face, Helen positively glowed.

The fiancée of footballer Scott Sinclair regularly uploads fashion posts to her Instagram page; it's fast becoming one of our first ports of call for outfit inspiration.

Even though we see her looking so well put-together, she is happiest when she's low maintenance. The actress previously told HELLO!: "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment. When I do go out though I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

