Helen Flanagan reveals children's unexpected film-inspired playroom The star has left us spellbound by the theme

Helen Flanagan shared an exciting glimpse into a magical new playroom she had designed for herbeautiful three children, Matilda, six, Delilah, three, and Charlie, 11 months.

MORE: Helen Flanagan wows in playsuit for sweet photo with son

On Sunday, the former Coronation Street star told friends and fans on Instagram, that she's setup a brand-new page for all things home, and on Sunday she used the page to reveal the exciting news, that she had decorated a new playroom for the kids!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan loves her fashion - and we love this Primark outfit that she rocked

Helen shared two impressive photos of the exciting space. Captioning the second photo, she said: "Talented and lovely @nikolasmurals I wanted something fun for the children. The rest of the house can be sophisticated, Harry Potter works for all the children it doesn’t date and I don’t mind sitting in it!"

MORE: Helen Flanagan stuns fans in eye-catching ensemble

READ: Helen Flanagan's 8 most stylish pregnancy looks: from fitness outfits to glamorous gowns

The magical Harry Potter-themed room is perfect. The ceiling is a fantastic navy-blue and covered in Hogwarts acceptance letters – the dream!

Above the doorframe is Harry's famous broomstick, the Nimbus 2000. The notorious Sorting Hat has even made an appearance, as have some pegs to hang the children's very own Invisibility Cloaks on.

Helen Flanagan's new door fram complete with sorting hat, Nimbus 2000 and Invisibility Cloak pegs

The mum-of-three also shared an Instagram reel, giving fans even more of a glimpse into the spellbinding new room, complete with the famous theme-tune.

In the reel, you can see a very intricate, painted window where the baby-blue flying car can be found.

Just above the painting, you'll find snowy owl Hedwig, flying towards the window carrying a Hogwart's letter in her beak. As the camera pans, you can also see, "I solemnly swear I am up to no good'" written across the top of the window – it's safe to say we are obsessed!

Helen Flanagan showing off new Ikea storage boxes in children's playroom

Fans were quick to comment on the transformation, one wrote: "That ceiling is a dream!!" Another commented: "I just love it," and another wrote "So lovely. The ceiling is fab." Well done Helen we're sure the children will love it!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.