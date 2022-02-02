We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan shared the ultimate twinning mother and daughter moment on Instagram on Tuesday evening and we're totally obsessed with the cuteness!

The 31-year-old uploaded a photograph of herself wearing a fabulous white prom dress, and her eldest daughter Matilda wore a pretty blue frock. How gorgeous?

Helen's dress is from Nadine Merabi and is such an exquisite number. Called the 'Olivia', it's an elegant style that boasts embroidered flower detail, a lace trim around the top bodice and waistline, and a dramatic full skirt that features layers of mesh.

The website described the £345 frock as 'The must-have wedding outfit, perfect for the bride-to-be,' so maybe Helen is getting inspiration for her upcoming wedding?

Helen and her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, got engaged back in May 2018 but there are no solid wedding plans on the horizon. Helen previously revealed that they had hoped to tie the knot in 2020 but admitted that they have been a couple since the age of 19 so they didn't feel in any rush.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Helen explained the coronavirus pandemic had also disrupted their plans. She said: "Everything has gone out the window. We had it planned that my little sister was going to get married in 2020 so we’d get married in 2021." She added: "Now I’m looking at maybe 2022, although I think so many people who have been in the same boat are going to get married that year. We’ll all be going to weddings every week!"

While the date may still be up in the air, Helen and Scott have decided on a destination. She told New! Magazine: "We've been together for so long now that we're being lazy about wedding planning. We did think about getting married abroad but I think it would be nicer in England."

