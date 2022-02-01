We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan looked absolutely incredible on Monday evening as she posed up a storm in her underwear! The mother-of-three dressed up in the fabulous set from lingerie specialists Pour Moi to film a fun reel for the brand.

In one frame, the former Coronation Street actress wore a tracksuit, zero makeup and was seen doing the dishes with her youngest child Charlie, and in another, she donned red lipstick, glossy skin and the foxy black set, which featured a lacy bra, matching knickers and suspenders. She even added black high heels that came complete with bows. Wow!

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses at home in lingerie

The star wrote alongside the video: "AD Spice it up this Valentine’s with @pourmoiltd. How gorgeous is this set it’s my favourite lingerie set I have ever worn. Insta Vs Reality #pourmoiloves."

Fans unsurprisingly flocked to the comments section to shower the look with praise. One follower wrote: "Ahh this is great, you look amazing!" Another added: "How beautiful are you?"

The fiancee of footballer Scott Sinclair has been seriously upping her fashion game recently. At the weekend, the blonde beauty shared some must-have party-ready looks from high street store Coast.

Bling It On Padded Plunge Longline Bra, £28, Pour Moi and Bling It On Thong, £14, Pour Moi



One of the hero pieces she donned was a super sparkly, sequin number complete with twinkling embellishments and geometric details. Featuring long sleeves, black waistline and mini cut, the dress gave Helen the ultimate It-girl look. The star opted for a pair of barely-there heels with extra glitter detailing and drop earrings with circular encrusted gemstones. Full marks!

Although the TV star is famed for her glam looks, she is just as happy at home, dressing down, being a mum, wearing zero makeup. "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment.

