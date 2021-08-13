Vice President Kamala Harris is one very proud stepmother! Her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has blown fans away with her appearance in new snapshots for Vanity Fair.

The fashionista only launched her modelling career at the beginning of the year and now she's killing it on the pages of one of the most prestigious fashion magazines of all time.

In the images, Ella is wearing a series of designer outfits but her red hot look in a backless Dior dress is a sure-fire hit.

WATCH: Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella struts her stuff on the runway

Her mother, Kerstin EmHoff - who was married to Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff - shared several of the images on her Instagram and fans couldn't stop commenting.

Ella was branded: "Gorgeous," and many just wrote, "wow," while other social media followers added strings of on-fire emojis.

The 21-year-old was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

Ella also shared photos from the Vanity Fair photoshoot

She had previously caught the eye of the president of IMG Models, Ivan Bart, who told The New York Times: "It's not really about shape, size, or gender anymore. Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Ella hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling and told the publication: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

Ella has a unique sense of style

But Ella hopes to be a "part of that change" and has been delighted to be able to display her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut."

She had to convince her dad, stepmum and mother, that modelling was a good idea though.

"Modelling can be a pretty intense industry," she added. "They were a little protective of me."

However: "When they saw my interest in it and saw what is changing in that world,” she said. “I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that."

