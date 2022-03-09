Christie Brinkley marks special celebration in stunning string bikini

We are always in awe of Christie Brinkley and her bikini body, and she proved why on International Women's Day.

The model posed with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and some family friends on the beach, and she looked flawless in a white string bikini. In the clip that she shared to celebrate the day, only the top half of her outfit was visible, but she also had a string bag slung under her shoulder. Sailor looked similarly as beautiful in a barely-there bikini, while their friends looked stunning in a pair of beach shirts.

The swimwear suited Christie and Sailor perfectly and the two glamorous ladies looked even more flawless as the setting sun created a magical backdrop.

In unison, the four ladies chanted: "Happy International Women's Day," before repeating the message in French. Christie finished the clip by saying: "All the best for women and girls all over the world."

In her caption, the mom-of-three added: "Ladies... this one’s for you! Happy #internationalwomensday #iwd."

Fans were stunned with the video, and were quick to lavish the foursome with praise, as one wrote: "So hot still……life is treating you GREAT!"

Christie looked flawless in her swimwear

Another commented: "Thank you for inspiring us women Christie," while a third posted: "Christie you fine as a wine."

Many others returned the sentiments to the 68-year-old, while some posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Last month, she attended a benefit fashion show at Burberry, and was dressed head to toe in the brand – including a matching top, a black blazer and ankle boots.

The star always has some stunning fashion

"Benefit Fashion Show at @burberry to help grow an organic garden to ensure the children get the fruits and vegetables they need thru @vistadelmarorg Check for reels for more Thank you Hosts @katiafrancesconi @ericapelosini," Christie captioned a gorgeous photo of herself.

Fans loved the model's latest look and rushed to compliment her, with many leaving red heart and fire emojis.

"You look stunning Christie," wrote one, whilst a second was stunned by her ageless appearance as they added: "Okay! You look 22! Ohhh how I love you!"

A third remarked: "Burberry never, ever looked better. Ever," whilst a fourth said: "I truly thought that was a vintage photo. I truly thank god for you showing what a beautiful king life can yield, inner beauty really does shine on the outside."

