Holly Willoughby looks lovely in summery satin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby must have known that her brand new flirty dress would wow her This Morning fans on Thursday – and luckily for us, she has spilled the details of her stunning outfit on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter revealed in a gorgeous Instagram post that Rixo is the brand behind her flirty new daytime look - an icing sugar polka dot midi dress named the 'Flavia'. The dress is unlined for a slinky close fit with hidden zips for an entirely seamless finish. Holly's trusted stylist Danielle Whiteman was on hand to add a demure finish to the outfit. She added a slim black belt and once Holly put on her black court shoes, she looked immaculate and ready for work!

Even fellow This Morning presenter Vanessa Feltz was among the fans who rushed to compliment this dress. One fan exclaimed: "MAGNIFICENT dress!"

If you hurry, the Flavia dress, which retails for £275. is still available on the Rixo website in UK dress sizes 6 through to size 20 and you will be spoilt for choice with ways to style it…

Holly looked lovely in a polka dot Rixo dress

For more cautious shoppers who are yet to experiment with oh so slinky polka dot numbers, we have found two bargain dupes that are just as versatile.

GET THE LOOK:

Sosandar Polka Dot Crew Neck Knee Length Shift Dress, £75, M&S

Printed Plisse Waisted Midi Dress, £29 was £49, Warehouse

Last Sunday evening Holly wore another out of this world slinky ethereal gown, which was also dotted, but this time with a scattering of gemstone embellishments as she co-presented the 14th season of Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield.

Do keep the surprises and style inspiration coming, Holly.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.