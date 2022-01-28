Helen George looks angelic in chic collared midi dress during intimate night out The actress plays nurse Trixie in the BBC drama

Helen George posed for a stunning new photo during an intimate night out, looking angelic in a beautiful blue printed dress. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Call the Midwife actress exuded some glamour as she smiled at the camera inside a dim-lit restaurant.

MORE: Call the Midwife star Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'it's the most unsexy thing'

"Started dressing like I’m in Little house on the Prairie/Waltons #GoodnightJimBob," she simply remarked whilst referencing American TV shows, Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife shares adorable behind-the-scenes clip

With her peroxide blonde hair left in loose waves, Helen wore her trademark winged eyeliner and added a slick of blush lipstick. The stunning outfit, from Iris Fashion, featured a simple white floral print, and boasted a classic anglaise trim collar with matching details on the cuffs, as well as having an open front.

MORE: Helen George hints at 'obstacles' for Call the Midwife's Trixie and her love interest

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George finally confirms newborn baby's adorable name

The outing comes two months after Helen and her partner Jack Ashton welcomed their second daughter, Lark. In a recent interview, the Birmingham-born star - who is on maternity leave - touched upon her joy as she has confirmed she has no plans of leaving Call the Midwife any time soon.

"I'm just focused on the baby, but there's no plan to leave at the moment," she told The Mirror. "I didn't think I'd be there this long - it was definitely just a job I thought would last that summer.

Helen shared this sweet image from her night out

"It's encompassed such a huge part of my life and so many things have happened to all of us. There have been so many friends that have come and gone."

MORE: Helen George sparks sweet reaction with rare snap of her mini-me daughter

The couple, who met on the set of the BBC drama, are also doting parents to four-year-old daughter Wren. Asked how she juggled her second pregnancy whilst filming, Helen divulged: "When I was at work, Jack looked after Wren. We have quite a fair split of it and vice versa. But also, I was quite adamant to carry on working through my pregnancy, which was absolutely fine.

"I think sometimes there is a prejudice that pregnant women shouldn't work, especially in our industry. It was important to me to carry on."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.