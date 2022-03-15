﻿
Rochelle Humes turns heads in slinky leather corset

The TV star looked incredible

Rochelle Humes' style is unparalleled. The This Morning host never looks anything less than sensational, thanks to her cutting-edge style and endless supply of new outfits. The TV star added another daring look to her enviable wardrobe this week, featuring a striking pièce de resistance.

The mother-of-three was snapped wearing a slinky brown faux-lather corset layered over a chocolate brown blazer dress. Rochelle completed the all-brown look with a pair of cornflower blue knee-high snakeskin boots, adding a touch of sass to the eye-catching ensemble.

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' couples workout with husband Marvin

Rochelle wore her long brunette tresses down and gently waved, opting for a bronzed beauty look to complement her caramel-toned aesthetic. The star accessorised with some simple gold jewellery, including a gold watch and Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

The 32-year-old shared the series of stunning images, featuring husband Marvin, to her followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Did someone say The Hitlist series 5?!"

Rochelle looked stunning in the look

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to express their awe at Rochelle's style choices. One fan commented: "Drop-dead gorgeous," while another penned: "She is GIVING main character." Singer John Barrowman added: " LOVE THE BOOTS!" with a string of love heart, clapping and fire emojis.

Rochelle and Marvin truly are couple goals

Do you love Rochelle's corset look as much as we do? Corsets are a wonderful way to spice up an outfit and can be paired with cargo pants for a cool-girl streetwear aesthetic or dressed up under (or over in Rochelle's case) a smart, tailored suit.

Faux Leather Brown Corset, £30, ASOS

Thankfully for us, ASOS is stocking the perfect replica of Rochelle's corset. This figure-hugging corset, cut in a smooth chocolate faux leather with matte finish, is sure to help you feel fantastic.

With a ruched back and thick straps, this piece would look gorgeous teamed with a pair of slouchy blue jeans or matching chocolate brown leather trousers for a dreamy co-ord outfit.

Rochelle is known to wow audiences with her sartorial taste. She recently debuted a heavenly white V-neck white crochet dress in a selfie shared to social media. The star's Grecian goddess aesthetic was highlighted by a bronzed beauty look that consisted of a defined brow, nude lip and slick lashing of eyeliner.

