Rochelle Humes turns heads in slinky leather corset

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes' style is unparalleled. The This Morning host never looks anything less than sensational, thanks to her cutting-edge style and endless supply of new outfits. The TV star added another daring look to her enviable wardrobe this week, featuring a striking pièce de resistance.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

The mother-of-three was snapped wearing a slinky brown faux-lather corset layered over a chocolate brown blazer dress. Rochelle completed the all-brown look with a pair of cornflower blue knee-high snakeskin boots, adding a touch of sass to the eye-catching ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' couples workout with husband Marvin

Rochelle wore her long brunette tresses down and gently waved, opting for a bronzed beauty look to complement her caramel-toned aesthetic. The star accessorised with some simple gold jewellery, including a gold watch and Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

MORE: Rochelle Humes looks ultra luxe in must-see blazer dress

The 32-year-old shared the series of stunning images, featuring husband Marvin, to her followers on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Did someone say The Hitlist series 5?!"

Rochelle looked stunning in the look

Celebrity friends and fans were quick to express their awe at Rochelle's style choices. One fan commented: "Drop-dead gorgeous," while another penned: "She is GIVING main character." Singer John Barrowman added: " LOVE THE BOOTS!" with a string of love heart, clapping and fire emojis.

Rochelle and Marvin truly are couple goals

Do you love Rochelle's corset look as much as we do? Corsets are a wonderful way to spice up an outfit and can be paired with cargo pants for a cool-girl streetwear aesthetic or dressed up under (or over in Rochelle's case) a smart, tailored suit.

Faux Leather Brown Corset, £30, ASOS

Thankfully for us, ASOS is stocking the perfect replica of Rochelle's corset. This figure-hugging corset, cut in a smooth chocolate faux leather with matte finish, is sure to help you feel fantastic.

With a ruched back and thick straps, this piece would look gorgeous teamed with a pair of slouchy blue jeans or matching chocolate brown leather trousers for a dreamy co-ord outfit.

SEE: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

Rochelle is known to wow audiences with her sartorial taste. She recently debuted a heavenly white V-neck white crochet dress in a selfie shared to social media. The star's Grecian goddess aesthetic was highlighted by a bronzed beauty look that consisted of a defined brow, nude lip and slick lashing of eyeliner.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.