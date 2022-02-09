Rochelle Humes’ gorgeous pink top is the jumper we all need – and it’s only £20!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vibrant pink is a colour that’ll never go out of fashion – and we’re sure Rochelle Humes would agree.

The TV presenter was spotted wearing the most gorgeous ribbed jumper in fuchsia. We’ve tracked it down and it’s an absolute steal at £20 on ASOS – hurry if you want to grab one.

Rochelle wore her top with a pair of black leather-look trousers and some black heels – a great combination. But we could just as easily see this top with a pair of jeans and box-fresh white sneaks – or even a long skirt and boots.

It’s a versatile one for sure. Don’t hang about if you want one – a sell-out is highly likely!

ASOS design rib jumper, £20, ASOS

Available in sizes four to 18, the flattering soft ribbed knit has a high neck, flared sleeves and frill details. It’s a perfect one for the office or any occasion when you want to dress up a little without going overboard.

Rochelle can be seen wearing the cute top in a video uploaded to Instagram by Holly Willoughby fan site hollywillsuk.

In the clip the former Saturdays singer joins fellow This Morning hosts Holly, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid in filming what the owner of the account identifies as an "upcoming advert."

