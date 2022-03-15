Kaley Cuoco stuns in a string bikini in astounding star-studded throwback The actress has been a major player for years

Kaley Cuoco gave fans quite the trip down memory lane when she took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of hers from way back in the archives.

The actress posted a throwback of herself in the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood spread from 2003, where she looked just as amazing as she does today.

She showed off her extremely toned physique in a patterned pink string bikini that she covered up at the bottom with pink short shorts.

In the photograph, she coolly tugged on a rope that was being held on to on the other page by Milo Ventimiglia and Jared Padalecki.

Kaley featured in the spread alongside several other young industry heavyweights from the time, including Raven Symone, Amanda Bynes, Shia LaBeouf, and even the three leads from the Harry Potter series.

The 8 Simple Rules star reacted to the post with a series of laughing emojis in the comments section and tagged it on her Story simply writing: "I can not."

Kaley reacted to a throwback of hers in a bikini and short shorts

Many fans in the comments raved over the spread and how nostalgic it made them feel, although quite a few commented on the nature of asking each of the female stars the question "number of juicy couture outfits."

Kaley has had an incredible career since then, having helmed several major roles on television alone, including The Big Bang Theory and now HBO Max's critically acclaimed The Flight Attendant.

The actress recently also shared that filming for the second season of the latter had wrapped and she was feeling all kinds of emotions.

"That’s an official wrap on season 2 @flightattendantonmax 3 countries , 7 months , mega highs and lows, Covid etc! What a cast, what a crew, what a team!!

The actress recently wrapped filming on the second season of her hit HBO Max show

"There are no words to describe my gratitude. Can't wait for you to see what we did!" she captioned a series of snippets she posted, including an emotional speech to the cast and crew.



