Kaley Cuoco sustains face injury in brutal home workout - see shock video Poor Kaley Cuoco, that had to hurt!

Actress Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to show fans a glimpse of her seriously intense workout, during which she received an ouch-worthy blow to the face.

Kaley was working out with her personal trainer plus her friend and stunt double Monette Moio, performing sweat-inducing moves including crunches, box jumps and box leg raises.

WATCH: Kaley's workouts are not for the faint-hearted

As the actress and her friend performed crunches with ball throws, Kaley's personal trainer encouraged Monette to: "Be quick with her throws" causing her to viciously chuck the ball at Kaley, which hit her in the face.

Kaley shows off the results of her workouts in activewear snaps

The ball rebounds off Kaley's face who urges her trainer to stop filming shouting: "We're not shooting anymore!"

Ever the trooper, Kaley quickly recovers, with her next clip showing her working out furiously on a climbing machine.

Kaley can often be seen exercising in her seriously slick home gym inside her £12million mansion, which houses a range of high tech equipment including a rowing machine, treadmill, VersaClimber, battle ropes, a Peloton exercise bike as well as luxe grey cupboards across the back wall and state of the art sprung flooring.

But the workout area doesn't stop there! The star's garage space, with its special rubber flooring, has a large entranceway that allows her to exercise with a breeze from the great outdoors.

Kaley debuted her hair makeover on Instagram

Kaley had a busy day on Monday. Not only did she perform her intense workout, she also had a hair makeover, courtesy of her cousin who dyed the star's hair. "@Kristinannemills does blonde like no one else," Kaley said, before revealing a side view of her "perfect blonde" hair.

