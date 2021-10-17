Kaley Cuoco debuts unbelievable transformation for exciting career return

Kaley Cuoco left fans as hyped as could be when she revealed an incredible new transformation as she makes a major career return.

The actress shared on her social media that a new sneak peek for the third season of HBO Max's Harley Quinn had dropped, in which she voices the titular character.

She excitedly shared the teaser with her fans on her Instagram Stories, along with a snapshot of her character that left fans stunned.

Kaley shared a picture of herself as the animated Harley in a completely glammed-up look, with her hair down in waves and wearing a curve-hugging gown.

With her stood the character of Poison Ivy, her romantic interest, voiced by Lake Bell, also wearing an intricate purple outfit.

"Move over @prideofgypsies, we're the hottest ones on this app now #DCFanDome #HarleyQuinn," the caption of the picture read.

Kaley's new avatar as Harley Quinn left fans absolutely floored

Fans couldn't believe how good the characters looked and shared their excitement about the upcoming season, as one wrote: "I will be waiting PATIENTLY for season 3 to drop already."

Another commented: "Those are amazing dresses," with a third adding: "Harley with hair down and Ivy with hair up is such a great switch from the norm."

The season was first announced in September of 2020 with no word on it since, which left fans absolutely blindsided and delighted when DC dropped the sneak peek.

The Flight Attendant actress did get fans excited when she recently did reveal a comic book version of the quirky anti-hero's adventures recently.

DC finally dropped a sneak peek for season three of the series

Kaley shared a picture of herself in her living room reading the newly released edition as she wrote: "Harls/Ivy fans peeling out of S2 is the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – the Eat, Bang! Kill Tour Comic."

"It's got action, romance and everything in between," she added. "Pick issue #1 up at ur local comic shop or DCUI subscribers can read it digitally today!"

