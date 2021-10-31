Kaley Cuoco’s new eye-catching look will leave you feeling unsettled

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Only a fashionista like Kaley Cuoco could creep us all the way out and still make us want to wear her outfit at the same time.

The Flight Attendant star, who doesn’t play Halloween small, shared photos and videos of herself in her Instagram Story on Sunday rocking a scary hot pink mask paired with a hot pink hooded sweatshirt and coordinating pink tie-dye sweatpants.

Kaley’s sister also wore the same mask in a different color and shared a snap that showed both of them posing in face coverings by a swimming pool with a huge gorgeous garden visible in the background.

They were joined by more friends and family members, including Kaley’s Flight Attendant costar Zosia Mamet, who all sported the same masks in different colors and posed together.

Kaley's hot pink Halloween costume gave us the creeps

To take things up a notch, a child dressed like a spine-tingling clown stood in front of them waving a knife.

It appeared that the group had enjoyed a small festive Halloween bash together, and Zosia could be seen fixing an inflated headless horseman in the gorgeous front yard of the home before the festivities began.

We loved Kaley's tie-dye pants and coordinating hooded sweatshirt

“Trying to fix the headless horseman?,” Kaley could be heard saying as she filmed Zosia. “Yes, I’m trying to make sure he can see,"she playfully replied.

But even with all of that in front of us, we still wanted the details on Kaley’s pants.

Although didn’t reveal the brands of her ensemble, which could double as loungewear, we found a similar pair on Etsy.

The group struck a scary pose next to a swimming pool

The mask aside, we loved Kaley’s casual and cozy outfit and the bright pop of color for the season.

Consider this your sign to incorporate tie-dye back into your athleisure wardrobes this fall.

