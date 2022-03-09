Kaley Cuoco looks furious in workout photo - and it's so relatable The actress was not happy!

Actress Kaley Cuoco has been giving fans behind-the-scenes insights into her workout regime recently and while she always seems upbeat in the videos, her trainer showed another side to the story on Tuesday.

READ: Kaley Cuoco wows as she shows off new hair - 'The perfect blonde'

Kaley's trainer Ryan Sorensen shared a photo of The Flight Attendant star glaring at him, captioned: "The look Kaley Cuoco gives me before every exercise… [crying laughing emoji]." The star is known for her intense workout regime and a fan commented on the snap: "If she has that expression after, I'd look dead after."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley's workouts are not for the faint-hearted

Indeed, Kaley's exercise sessions do look particularly challenging. In a clip shared on Monday, Kaley's training partner Monette (and body double) accidentally chucked an exercise ball directly into Kaley's face while they worked out.

SEE: Kaley Cuoco give fans glimpse inside epic home gym at $12million LA mansion

READ: Kaley Cuoco wows in simple exercise wear during workout videos

The ball rebounds off Kaley's face who urges her trainer to stop filming shouting: "We're not shooting anymore!" The injury didn't keep Kaley down for long. Shortly afterwards, she could be seen working out on a VersaClimber.

Kaley looked furious in this photo her trainer posted

VersaClimber sessions do look particularly brutal, and Kaley isn't the only fan. Basketball legend James LeBron has posted videos on him using one before, as has Mark Wahlberg, who famously has a rigorous workout routine. Ultra-muscly Taylor Lautner is a fan too.

Kaley has a VersaClimber in her home gym, along with a rowing machine, treadmill, battle ropes and a Peloton bike, to keep her exercises varied.

Kaley shows off the results of her workouts in activewear snaps

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares revealing health photo that will leave you stunned

But the workout area doesn't stop there! The star's garage space, with its special rubber flooring, has a large entranceway that allows her to exercise with a breeze from the great outdoors.

The rest of Kaley's house is just as luxe with a stylish lounge area and a very chic bedroom. It is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.