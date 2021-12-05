Kaley Cuoco shares unexpected new look as she embarks on incredible career adventure Sometimes, the cold gets too much

Kaley Cuoco has had her foot on the gas for quite a while now as she works on several projects, and she's now taken her efforts internationally!

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares heartfelt message with friends and fans on important day

The actress revealed via social media that she and the rest of her team from The Flight Attendant were in Iceland to continue work on the upcoming season.

She shared pictures and videos of their trips around the local areas, showcasing some stunning vistas and winter wonderland-themed markets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco debuts incredible birthday present

But the California-based actress was clearly feeling the sudden chill spike as she also posted a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories completely prepared.

Kaley appeared in a head-to-toe skin-tight black catsuit that only let her eyes peek out from a cut-out in the face. Her blonde locks poked out from the hole as well, leaving her virtually unrecognizable.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute on sister's birthday with amazing family throwback

She stood behind her friend in several of the shots and looked cozy and oddly dangerous, teasing that she looked like a "ninja" in the mysterious get-up.

Kaley became a "ninja" to keep warm on her Iceland trip

That "look" wasn't the only one that Kaley played around with on the trip, though, also re-sharing another picture by one of her friends that surely left fans in splits.

The Big Bang Theory star and her friend poked their heads through cut-outs of elves and pulled some funny faces as she announced: "Made it to Iceland!!"

MORE: Kaley Cuoco 'cries' over incredible new bar at mammoth home ranch

MORE: Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding in jaw-dropping home ranch

The actress recently spent some time with loved ones at her astounding California ranch when she was treated to an early birthday bash, sharing snippets from the unicorn-themed occasion she was part of.

The entire event was bathed in shades of pink and holographic colors, including streamers, signs, and cards for each attendee.

The actress is visiting the European country with her The Flight Attendant team

She shared a picture of herself in full party regalia, wearing a pink beaded necklace, a streamer for a scarf, a party hat, and sipping on her drink, writing: "Today was, well, magical."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.