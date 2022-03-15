Victoria Beckham turns up the heat in flared jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Victoria Beckham is fashion royalty – and it turns out even fashion veterans love a relaxed denim look. The former Spice Girls singer visited The Royal Academy of Art sporting a chic model-off-duty outfit and we're loving her casual daywear.

Victoria looked timeless in the denim look, featuring a leg-lengthening pair of mid-blue flared jeans, simple grey T-shirt and forest green bomber jacket. The fashion designer posed in front of a painting by British artist Francis Bacon, alongside Dior's Artistic Director Kim Jones.

The mother-of-four scraped her hair back into a relaxed low bun with centre parting and opted for a natural beauty look. She flashed a glimpse of a freshly done nude pink manicure as she embraced Kim for the picture.

Victoria shared the image to her 29.5 million Instagram followers, captioning the snap: "Francis Bacon, The Royal Academy of Art," adding: "Kisses @mrkimjones," at the bottom of the thoroughly fashionable photo. She continued to post more pictures of Francis Bacon's renowned works, proving that she is also a talented art connoisseur. Is there anything Victoria can't do?

Victoria looked incredible in denim

Feeling inspired by Victoria's sleek out-and-about aesthetic? This form-flattering pair of mid-blue flared jeans from River Island are near identical to Victoria's and can be worn all year round.

Victoria and Kim share a close bond

Featuring high-waisted fit and also available to buy in petite, these jeans will become a key wardrobe staple. Pair the item with some heeled mules and a while boyfriend shirt for a signature Victoria Beckham look.

Mid Blue Flared Jeans, £42, River Island

Fancy something a bit more casual? Slip on some white sneakers or heeled boots and a class white T-shirt for a classic, failproof outfit.

It seems that the star has been loving the off-duty looks lately. Victoria looked relaxed while trotting bare-faced around Notting Hill with her family, wearing a pair of cropped green gym leggings from her collaborative collection with Reebok.

