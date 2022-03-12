Helen Flanagan's new leather outfit is jaw-droppingly gorgeous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan always provides us with on-point streetstyle looks. The former Coronation Street star shared her latest lust-after look, once again delighting fans and followers with her flawless fashion sense.

The mother-of-three took to social media to share the outfit. Wearing a pair of leg-lengthening leather trousers, white cropped tank top and black trench coat, Helen looked as if she had stepped straight off the set from The Matrix.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan stuns in a gorgeous outfit

The star scraped her sandy blonde hair into a tightly fastened bun and opted for a glamorous camera-ready beauty look. She completed the must-have outfit with a pair of black point-toe heels and large black clutch bag, adding a practical yet effortless spin on the contemporary daywear ensemble.

The 31-year-old captioned the series of stunning snaps: " Not a regular mom," with dancing lady emoji.

Celebrity friends and followers adored Helen's leathery look. Celebrity hairstylist Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar commented: "Can I have the trousers thanx," while Helen's partner and football player Scott Sinclair added two heart-eyes emojis. Model and girlfriend of England football star Jack Grealish, Sasha Attwood also added a slew of heart-eyes emojis.

Do you love Helen's look as much as we do? Luckily, Helen's trousers are still available but hurry as they are selling out fast. Featuring extreme ruched detailing and leg-lengthening high-waist fit, these trousers are an iconic wardrobe staple.

Black Faux Leather Trouser, £25, I Saw It First

Pair the item with some heels for an elevated event-ready outfit or dress them down with some white trainers for days-out-and-about on the town.

Earlier this week, Helen enthralled fans with a post-workout mirror selfie. The actress wore a leopard-print two-piece courtesy of luxury activewear brand Varley. The outfit consisted of slim-fitting leggings and a matching crop top.

Helen previously revealed that she maintains her size eight figure without depriving herself of her favourite indulgences and relies on exercise to stay on top form.

