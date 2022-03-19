Dua Lipa turns up the heat in slinky bodysuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa's wardrobe is an archive of dreams. The singer never misses a beat when it comes to out-there fashion and always has a new outfit to debut. The 26-year-old's latest look to whip up a fashion frenzy is an especially eye-catching bodysuit ensemble...

Dua took to social media to share a series of snaps of her enviable outfit. The star donned a striking red high-leg bodysuit with racer neckline and strappy detailing. Pairing the look with some low-waisted pale blue boyfriend jeans from Palace and a red and brown headscarf wrapped over a baseball cap, Dua crafted the ultimate nineties girl aesthetic.

WATCH: Dua Lipa looks incredible in all-black workout gear

The singer accessorised with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and posed in front of a graffitied wall. She flashed a sneak peek of a fresh red manicure to complement her casual look.

Dua's dark tresses cascaded down her back and the star opted for a natural makeup look, consisting of a rose-red lip, signature thick brows and dewy skin glow.

Dua looked ravishing in red

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share the images with her 80.8 million followers, alongside the caption: "backstage nonna."

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to express their awe at Dua's edgy It-girl look. "My favourite look ever ever ever," commented one follower, while another added: "Beauty queen,"and a third penned: "Killer pic," with a love heart and butterfly emoji.

Dua always looks flawless

Want to emulate Dua's cutting-edge style? Luckily for you, we've found the ideal lookalike of Dua's slinky top that will help you feel fantastic.

Red Crossover Bodysuit, £15.99, Pull and Bear

Featuring a statement crossover halter neck in a cherry red ribbed fabric, this crop top will add a pop of colour to any everyday outfit. Team the look with some baggy jeans to recreate Dua's off-duty attire or slip on a pair of black tailored trousers and trainers for a quirky casual appeal.

Dua recently swapped her laid-back daywear for a more avant-garde evening look. The singer sported a black high neck midi dress, featuring a floaty skirt, long sleeves and cut-out details in a series of snaps shared online. Dua wore her long dark hair down and dead straight with a centre parting, creating a thoroughly witchy aesthetic.

