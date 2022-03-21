Kelly Clarkson radiates beauty in glittering mini dress

Kelly Clarkson gave fans the ultimate teaser for her latest show American Song Contest, which premiers on NBC on 22 March - and we can't get enough of her dazzling new mini dress.

The 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram to film a clip alongside co-host Snoop Dogg, who was hyping up the launch of the highly anticipated talent show. Kelly looked incredible in an embellished wrap dress, complete with a striking star print, flattering balloon sleeves and elegant waist sash.

Kelly teamed her head-turning mini dress with black tights, elevating her look with chic heeled boots and silver accessories. Her signature honey-blonde hair was styled into a slick, straight blowout, with her bangs framing her pretty features.

Kelly's fashion is always a hit with fans, who often rush to the comments of her Instagram posts to gush over her effortless, sophisticated style.

Kelly turned heads with her striking star print dress

On one post from the ACM Awards, Kelly's fan wrote: "You look stunning all the time Kelly! But dang you wore the heck out of that dress! And a fantastic job on the song too!"

"We're ready for the premiere of @americansongcontest… are you? Tune-in tomorrow night at 8/7c on @nbc," Kelly penned to fans.

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series earlier in the week, the American Idol winner was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she replied: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around.

"I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show."

Kelly looked flawless at the ACM Awards

She continued: "I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists.

"And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right? I don't need that. I don't even want that. I like lifting up other artists."

