Kelly Clarkson reveals major change to presenting style for new show 

Kelly Clarkson is set to host a very exciting new talent show, American Song Contest, and opened up about what to expect from the show - and fans might be a little disappointed!

Chatting in a Q&A about the NBC series on Monday, the amazing singer was asked whether she would be wowing the crowds with any performances throughout the series, to which she explained: "Oh, well, I don't think this is about me this time around. I perform five days a week on television if you want to see a song. I'm second-guessing that idea, by the way, from my talk show.

"I perform quite a bit but, this, probably not because this isn't about me. This is about all of these other artists. And even when I'm on The Voice or whatever, I always try to make it about the artist that I'm with because I'm lucky. I'm so blessed. I've had my moment, right? I don't need that. I don't even want that. I like lifting up other artists."

Kelly is set to host alongside Snoop

The upcoming series is based on the beloved Eurovision Song Contest, and sees live original musical performances representing all 50 states over the eight-week contest to win the country’s vote for the new best hit song. We don’t know about you, but we’re seriously looking forward to it!

In the series, the 56 competing artists will include undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, rising stars and legendary icons, with a solo artist, duo, group or band representing each location with an original song.

Speaking about the series, Kelly added: "That's going to be so cool too, everybody seeing different parts of the country they've never been to, 'Oh my God. It's so exciting. It's all starting Monday, people.'"

American Song Contest premieres live on Monday, March 21 at 8 pm on NBC.