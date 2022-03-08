Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards The Whole Lotta Woman singer looked amazing

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night.

And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.

Kelly's dress featured a skin-baring cut-out across her chest and showcased her hourglass figure to perfection. The glamorous look was completed with dramatic makeup, sleek, straight locks, and blingy jewelry.

Dolly was clearly touched by Kelly's tribute and ran out onto the stage after to sweetly embrace her, telling the crowd: "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off."

Kelly revealed last month that she would be performing at the annual award ceremony, sharing the news on her hit talk show.

Kelly looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging dress

"I am super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting and I have a special tribute planned just for her," Kelly shared, before shocking her audience by admitting that they had all won tickets to the ceremony.

The Walk Away singer wasn't the only performer on the night as this year saw some of country music's biggest stars take to the stage at the Allegiant Stadium.

Dolly was bowled over by Kelly's performance

Alongside Kelly, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Lady A, Brittney Spencer, and Dolly herself – who performed with Kelsea Ballerini – and so many more put on barnstorming performances for the star-studded crowd.

