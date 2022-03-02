Kelly Clarkson marks especially heartwarming day in beautiful wrap dress The Because of You singer has quite the enviable wardrobe

Kelly Clarkson has an endless variety of flattering and chic looks that she's displayed during her prolific television career, and her recent one might be among her best.

The singer donned a beautiful floral wrap dress for the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, featuring a bright yellow pattern on black fabric.

The dress hit the floor and was cinched in with a black leather belt that showed off her hourglass figure and even opened up to reveal the black tights she wore underneath.

Kelly wore the outfit for a special day on the show, one all about celebrating a love for reading and sharing stories in honor of Read for America Day as she was joined by special guest Brad Meltzer.

The caption for a post sharing pictures from the episode read: "Today is for the book lovers! Tune in for our Salute to Reading hour with best-selling author @bradmeltzer and some heartwarming stories about the power of reading."

Kelly donned a beautiful floral dress for a day of reading and sharing

Many of her fans commented on how much they admired her for instilling important values in her viewers and appreciated the informative episode.

The Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer has a lot to look forward to at the moment, however, as along with balancing being a popular talk show host, she has a big performance coming up.

It was revealed last month that Kelly will be performing a tribute to Dolly Parton during the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.

She broke the news on her show, saying: "I am super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting and I have a special tribute planned just for her." She then shocked her audience by admitting that they had all won tickets to the ceremony which is being held in Las Vegas.

The singer will be performing a Dolly Parton tribute at the ACM Awards

Kelly also took to social media with the news, saying: "One word: DOLLY. That's right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year's @ACMawards, I'll be performing a tribute to the show's host @DollyParton!"



