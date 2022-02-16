Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress We can't wait for the American Idol star to host this!

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg.

Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.

Kelly beamed in her mesmerizing dress as she posed next to the rapper, who styled out a printed jumper and a bucket hat.

Kelly's hair looked just as good as her fashion, with her blonde tips stretching down past her bust.

She shared: "You ready to host @AmericanSongContest @SnoopDogg!? This is gonna be fun! Can't wait for premiere night happening March 21st, LIVE on @NBC."

And her fans lost their minds in the comments and they were quick to lavish the Kelly Clarkson Show host with praise.

Kelly and Snoop will serve as the show's hosts

One said: "Don't ever let anyone dull your sparkle," while a second added: "Kelly you are the Best!! Can't wait to see you both!!!"

A third joked: "It's like you own NBC... not complaining at all though!" while a fourth commented: "Super excited for this! Already planning my snacks because I'll be glued to that set!"

The American Song Contest is a spin-off of the iconic Eurovision Song Contest which sees European nations compete in a jaw-dropping spectacle.

Plans for a version in the States have been in the works for years, but it was finally confirmed last year. The series will see all 50 states, five territories and Washington D.C. compete for the title of Best Original Song.

Kelly is a style superstar

And if Kelly brings her fashion A-game like she did when judging on The Voice, then we're in for a treat.

In the final of the show, she looked breathtaking in a buttercup yellow dress.

The dress featured oversized shoulders with a built-in belt that cinched in her waist; she paired with a snake-detailed necklace and bracelet by Robert Cavalli, Yves st Laurent shoes and tousled hair that fell over her shoulder.

