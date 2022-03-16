Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in gorgeous floral dress – see photo The Since U Been Gone singer is excited for spring

Spring is just around the corner, and Kelly Clarkson is ready for the season in both her look and her garden furniture.

PHOTOS: Inside Kelly Clarkson's jaw-dropping $5.4m LA mega-mansion

The Kelly Clarkson Show host looked phenomenal in a waist-cinching floral mini-dress as she cuddled up to her pet pooch Henry. The singer looked stunning in the bold floral print that she added a pair of tights and boots to. She kept her accessories to the minimum for the look, but allowed her gorgeous locks to cascade down her shoulders and down her chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson stuns in yellow as she makes urgent plea

Kelly sat surrounded by some gorgeous garden furniture from Wayfairs, including a metal sofa and coffee table, and four cushions that featured some gorgeous patterns. Two had a stunning rose design, while others featured a black and white design.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson reveals major change to presenting style for new show

READ: Kelly Clarkson shares message after finalizing divorce from Brandon Blackstock

"I don't know what Henry's more excited about... the gorgeous spring weather or our comfy new patio set from @wayfair," she joked. "Get this look and more of my favorite outdoor finds at Wayfair."

Fans fell in love with the dreamy snap, as one wrote: "Beautiful Kelly Clarkson I've been in love with her since day one."

Another added: "You're so freaking beautiful Kelly," and a third commented: "Very cute dog! You both are looking happy on the patio today!"

Kelly looked beautiful in her stunning dress

Meanwhile a fourth had an observation to make about the small mess in front of the superstar singer, which consisted of her iPad, phone, a magazine and several bottles with glasses nearby.

SEE: Kelly Clarkson marks especially heartwarming day in beautiful wrap dress

READ: Kelly Clarkson 'files to legally remove last name' amid ongoing divorce

"For a second I thought it was the beers you were sharing til I realized it was water," they joked.

Last week, the star performed at the ACM Awards, where she gave a moving tribute to country superstar Dolly Parton.

The singer always looks amazing

Kelly looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.

Her dress featured a skin-baring cut-out across her chest and showcased her hourglass figure to perfection.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson says she's 'broken' in candid message from inside family home

SEE: Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

The glamorous look was completed with dramatic makeup, sleek, straight locks, and blingy jewelry.

Dolly was clearly touched by Kelly's tribute and ran out onto the stage after to sweetly embrace her, telling the crowd: "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.