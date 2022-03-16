Carrie Underwood sparkles in jeweled dress for exciting countdown The country music singer is releasing new single Ghost Story

Carrie Underwood left her fans wishing the days away after finally announcing her new single, Ghost Story will be released on Friday.

Sharing a peek at the cover art on Tuesday, Carrie dazzled fans in a stunning, silver dress that featured a high neck and was embellished with hundreds of sparkling jewels. Carrie looked beautiful in the photo, with her eyes highlighted by rhinestones and her long blonde hair styled to perfection.

The haunting image worked her followers into a frenzy, with many rushing to compliment the singer on her breathtaking appearance and share their excitement over her new single.

"You look stunning!! I cannot wait to listen to your new single!" exclaimed one fan. A second said: "She looks so GORGE! Can't wait to listen."

A third added: "Gorgeous and breathtaking," and a fourth remarked: "Love the promo pic. So mysterious & beautiful. Can't wait to hear this new song…"

Carrie looks stunning for her new single Ghost Story

While fans are pleased to know that a new song is coming their way, they're still wondering what else the star might have in the works, as one of the teasers for the single included a mysterious depiction of a spiral staircase and lamp, which fans took as a hint that a music video might be released with the song on Friday as well.

Carrie hasn't released a single since her 2021 duet with Jason Aldean, If I Didn't Love You, which was extremely popular among her fans, her first top 20 hit since 2014, and quickly became a concert staple.

Carrie teased her new project earlier in March

The country music sensation earlier teased that she was in the recording studio working on something special as she shared an image of herself singing into her mic and wrote: "So, I did a thing."

She also hinted at her new project during the ACM Awards, telling the press backstage: "I can't spill too many beans, but my fans know what I mean when I say 'soon'. Soon... "They hate it when I use that word, 'what does it mean?' but I am busy for sure, " she added.

